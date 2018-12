A military musician looks at the new TU-160 strategic bomber May 5, 2000. EPA-EFE

Tensions between Russia and the United States on Tuesday continued to rise after US officials publicly criticized the use of Russian funds to send fighter jets to Venezuela.

Following criticism and accusations by the US over Russia sending two Tu-160 bomber planes to Venezuela, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov claimed the comments coming from the US were hypocritical and untrue.