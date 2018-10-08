Dutch Ambassador to Russia, Regina Veronica Maria Jones-Bos walks to the entrance of the Russian Foreign Ministry building after she was invited to receive Russia's note of protest in Moscow, Russia, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's foreign minister on Monday said four Russian nationals who were expelled from the Netherlands earlier in the year for allegedly trying to launch a cyberattack on the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were simply on a routine visit and had nothing to hide.

Sergei Lavrov fell short of explaining to a Moscow press conference what the Russian specialists specialized in, nor did he specify what business they had in the Dutch government seat, to where they had traveled on diplomatic passports.