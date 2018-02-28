Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment and third day of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment and third day of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers a speech during the High-Level Segment and third day of the 37th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARTIAL TREZZINI

Russia's foreign minister on Wednesday called on Syrian rebels to heed the five-hour daily truce in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta, after at least 500 people were killed in over a week of intense bombing by the Syrian government and its allies in the besieged area outside the capital Damascus.

Sergei Lavrov made these remarks while addressing the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, following Monday's call by Russia - which backs the Syrian government - for a pause in fighting from 9 am to 2 pm each day to allow civilians to leave Eastern Ghouta.