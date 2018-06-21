Russia's foreign minister on Thursday declined to comment on the veracity of leaks in the Western press allegedly that plans to hold a summit between the Russian the United States president were underway.

Sergey Lavrov held a joint press conference with the visiting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow amid rumors started by the United Kingdom's newspaper The Times suggesting that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were scheduled for a meeting in July, when the Republican leader is to visit Europe.