Military forces block the road to the site of attack at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

Rescuers and investigators work at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

Military and police near the site of an alleged attack at a vocational school in Kerch in Crimea, Oct. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/KERCH.FM

A student shooter opened fire at a technical college in the Crimean city of Kerch on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 40 others before turning a gun on himself, Russia's investigative committee said.

Investigators said 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov, a fourth-year student, launched an assault against fellow students at his technical college in the city in easternmost Crimea, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Simferopol.