Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) invites his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to have a seat during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHEMETOV/POOL

The foreign ministers of Russia and Iran met on Monday to discuss how to maintain an agreement between Iran and members of the international community on the former's nuclear program after the United States recently decided to abandon it and impose fresh sanctions on Tehran.

Sergey Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif met to discuss the situation in the Russian capital Moscow.