Ukrainian policemen guard entrance to the home of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

Ukrainian policemen guard an entrance to the home of Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko in Kiev, Ukraine, 29 May 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO

A picture made available on 29 May 2018 shows Russian opposition journalist Arkady Babchenko (R) with others unidentified take part in action to commemorate killed Belarus-born Russian journalist Pavel Sheremet in Kiev, Ukraine, 20 July 2017. Russian opposition journalist Arkadiy Babchenko, who lived in Ukraine, was shot on 29 May 2018 in his Kiev home by three shots to his back and died from his wounds on the way to hospital, local media report. Babchenko was criticizing Russian authorities and writing about arrests of Crimean-Tatarian journalists in the Crimea after annexation of it by Russia. EPA-EFE/INNA SOKOLOVSKA

A 41-year-old Russian journalist critical of the Kremlin was shot dead on Tuesday at his home in Kiev, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

Ukrainian police have launched a criminal investigation into the murder of Arkady Babchenko, a Russian correspondent who was shot several times and died during his transfer to a hospital.