A bidder (L) holds up his auction paddle while auctioneer Michael Sadler (R) calls in the bids for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal of winner Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which at the final auction price of 103,500,000 US dollar was sold by Heritage Auctions, at The Times Center in New York, New York, USA, 20 June 2002. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize is held by a handler before the start of an auction benefiting Ukrainian children at The Times Center in New York, USA, 20 June 2002. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, poses with his medal which he is auctioning off to benefit Ukrainian children at The Times Center in New York, USA, 20 June 2002. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratov (C), editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, smiles in front of a screen after his Nobel medal was auctioned off for 103,500,000 US dollar and sold by Heritage Auctions, at The Times Center in New York, New York, USA, 20 June 2002. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Dmitry Muratov (C), editor-in-chief of the influential Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, celebrates after his Nobel medal, which was auctioned off for 103,500,000 US dollar, was sold by Heritage Auctions, at The Times Center in New York, New York, USA, 20 June 2002. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

The Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov sold on Monday in New York City for a record $103.5 million, all of which will go towards helping Ukrainian refugee children.

The bidding, which was conducted by Heritage Auctions, lasted 20 minutes, during which the price of the medal steadily rose from $787,000 to $16 million, until suddenly an anonymous telephone bidder put up $103.5 million, ending the sale coinciding with World Refugee Day.