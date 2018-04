Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) review honor guards during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) looks on next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) during a welcome ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey Apr. 3,l 2018. EPA-EFE/TUMAY BERKIN

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony for Turkey's first nuclear power station in Akkuyu, on the Mediterranean, at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, Apr. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The presidents of Turkey and Russia joined each other in Ankara on Tuesday for a symbolic ceremony celebrating the construction of a first-ever nuclear power plant on Turkish soil.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was visited by Vladimir Putin at the presidential palace in the capital for a symbolic ground-breaking event linked to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant currently under construction by Russia in Turkey's Mediterranean coast and scheduled to be commissioned in 2023.