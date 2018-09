Russian State Duma deputies discuss the new pension reform adopted in the first reading in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russia's lower house of parliament on Thursday approved a controversial pensions reform bill that raises the retirement age for Russian workers, among other provisions that have been harshly criticized by the opposition, trade unions and social justice organizations.

The bill, after its third and definitive reading, was passed with 332 votes in favor and 83 against by the State Duma (as the lower legislative house is known).