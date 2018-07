US President Donald Trump (C) hosts a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

The White House said Wednesday that there is "still" a threat of Russian meddling in the US elections, claiming that president Donald Trump was not referring to that issue when he responded to journalists hours earlier.

"We believe that the threat still exists, which is why we are taking steps to prevent it," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at the White House daily briefing.