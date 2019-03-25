Russian military personnel landed on Sunday in Venezuela, capturing the attention of the political scene in the Latin American nation on a day on which President Nicolas Maduro and his challenger and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido stayed silent and out of the public eye.
Opposition lawmaker Williams Davila told EFE that two Russian military aircraft with about 100 military personnel landed at Maiquetia airport, the country's main air hub, which serves Caracas, in what he called a "serious" incident.