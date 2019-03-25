Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Williams Davila reported on Twitter that Russian military aircraft had landed on March 24, 2019, at Maiquetia International Airport, which serves Caracas. EFE-EPA/File

Russian military personnel landed on Sunday in Venezuela, capturing the attention of the political scene in the Latin American nation on a day on which President Nicolas Maduro and his challenger and self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido stayed silent and out of the public eye.

Opposition lawmaker Williams Davila told EFE that two Russian military aircraft with about 100 military personnel landed at Maiquetia airport, the country's main air hub, which serves Caracas, in what he called a "serious" incident.