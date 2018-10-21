- A handout photo made available by the Russian Defence Ministry shows Russian tactic missile Iskander -M during Zapad 2017 military exercises on Luga range in St. Petersburg region, Russia, Sept. 18,2017. EPA-EFE/KONSTANTIN ALYSH / DEFENCE MINISTRY

Russia's Foreign Ministry Sunday condemned Washington's decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, saying that the move was tantamount to blackmail and warning that it would be a very dangerous step, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

"We condemn the continuing attempts to achieve Russia's concessions through blackmail, moreover in such an issue that has importance for international security and security in the nuclearweapons sphere [and] for maintaining strategic stability," Russia's TASS news agency quoted deputy foreign minister Sergei Rybakov as saying in response.