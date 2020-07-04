Russian opponents demand full constitutional reform

Leader of the Left Front political movement, Sergei Udaltsov (R) stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring his statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A woman holds a poster saying 'I voted against the amendments' as she stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring her statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Leader of the Left Front political movement, Sergei Udaltsov (R) stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring his statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV