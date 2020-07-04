Political opponents to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday demanded a full constitutional reform after a public vote allowed him to stay in power until 2036.
Russian opponents demand full constitutional reform
Leader of the Left Front political movement, Sergei Udaltsov (R) stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring his statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
A woman holds a poster saying 'I voted against the amendments' as she stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring her statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Leader of the Left Front political movement, Sergei Udaltsov (R) stands in line at the presidential administration office to bring his statement of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Opposition activists stand in line at the presidential administration office to bring their statements of non-acceptance of results of a nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution as part of protest action organized by Left Front movement in Moscow, Russia, 04 July 2020. EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a video conference meeting with the working group on amendments to the Russian constitution at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence, outside Moscow, Russia, 03 July 2020. EFE/EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
