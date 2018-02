Participants wave Russian national flags and shout slogans after climbing on a street illumination lamp post during an opposition non-sanctioned rally in the center of Moscow, Russia, Janu 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A participant of liberal opposition non-sanctioned rally wearing Russian President Vladimir Putin mask and a crown collects money during a rally in central Moscow, Russia, Jan 28, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian liberal opposition leader and anti-corruption blogger Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at the Lyublinsky district court in Moscow, Russia, 30 May 30, 2017. EFE-EPA (FILE) /SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny was arrested by Moscow's police on Thursday and held briefly before being released facing charges that could carry a 30-day jail term, according to statements posted on his Twitter account.

His arrest took place less than a month before presidential elections from which he has been barred.