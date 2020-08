Russian liberal opposition leader and a head of an anti-corruption foundation, Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia attend a rally against pension age increase in Moscow, Russia, 29 July 2018 (reissued 20 August 2020). EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is unconscious in hospital and suspected to have been poisoned, his press secretary Kira Yarmysh said Thursday.

“Alexei is still on a ventilator. He is in a coma in serious condition,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter. EFE-EPA