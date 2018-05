A Russian riot policeman stamps his foot on a protester lying on the ground, during an opposition rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, 05 may 2018. EPA-EFE/VALENTIN YEGORSHIN

Russian riot police disperse and arrest participants of an unauthorized liberal opposition rally, called by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of president Putin, in Moscow, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian riot policemen react to the tense situation during an unauthorized liberal opposition rally, called by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of president Putin, in Moscow, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian riot police arrest participants of an unauthorized liberal opposition rally, called by their leader Alexei Navalny, prior to the official inauguration of president Putin, in Moscow, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Alexei Navalny (C) speaks with his supporters during an unauthorized opposition rally against re-election of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, 05 may 2018. EPA-EFE/DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV

Alexei Navalny (C) speaks with his supporters during an unauthorized opposition rally against re-election of President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/DMITRY SEREBRYAKOV

A Russian opposition leader was released from police custody early Sunday after being detained for several hours on Saturday on charges of organizing an unauthorized demonstration in Moscow and resisting police.

Alexei Navalny reported on his Twitter account that he was released before his trial and that he left the Russian capital's police headquarters after midnight.