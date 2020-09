(FILE) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) during the International Libya Conference in Berlin, Germany, 19 January 2020 (reissued 04 September 2020). EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Charite hospital is reflected in a puddle in Berlin, Germany, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

(FILE) - Alexei Navalny, Russian liberal opposition leader and a head of an anti-corruption foundation works in his office during president elections, Russia, 18 March 2018 (reissued 07 September 2020). EFE/EPA/YEVGENY FELDMAN

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been taken out of an induced coma and is responding to speech, German doctors announced on Monday.

Navalny has been treated at Charité University Hospital in Berlin since August 22 after he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.EFE-EPA