Russian actor Pavel Ustinov (C), sentenced to 3.5 years of penal colony for his resistance to police during a protest action, walks to a session of Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, in Moscow, Russia, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian actor Pavel Ustinov (C), sentenced to 3.5 years of penal colony for his resistance to police during a protest action, and lawyer Pavel Kucherena (L) attend a session of the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, in Moscow, Russia, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian actor Pavel Ustinov (C), sentenced to 3.5 years of penal colony for his resistance to police during a protest action, attends a session of the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, 26 September 2019. EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The Russian opposition will resume anti-government protests on Sunday to demand the release of all political prisoners, particularly opponents detained in mass unauthorized demonstrations of recent months.

Sergei Boyko, leader of the Libertarian Party, organizer of the event, told Efe that Moscow City Council initially rejected their request but that social pressure forced it to change its mind.