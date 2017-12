Kirill, the Russian Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus', blesses believers during the morning mass held at the Patriarchal Cathedral in Bucharest, Romania, Oct. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ROBERT GHEMENT

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church on Monday announced that a deal had been struck for a prisoner exchange between Ukrainian authorities and the self-proclaimed popular republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in the east of the country.

The Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus', Kirill, said the upcoming prisoner swap would be held on Dec. 27 after both sides of the Ukrainian conflict had reached an agreement on all conditions.