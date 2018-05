Newly-reelected Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (front) speaks as President Vladimir Putin (back L) and Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin (back R) confer during a session at the lower house of Parliament, in Moscow, Russia, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia's lower house, the Duma, on Tuesday approved the candidacy of Dmitry Medvedev to renew his term in office as the country's prime minister after being officially proposed for the post by the Russian president.

Medvedev, 53, was nominated by Vladimir Putin to again serve as his PM, thus continuing with the tandem that has ruled Russia for the past decade, although the office of the presidency is by far the most powerful of the two.