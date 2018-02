A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergencies Ministry press office shows Russian fire fighters and Emergencies ministry rescuers arrive to the site of plane crash in Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA/RUSSIAN EMERGENCIES MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE / HANDOUT

Russian fire fighters and Emergencies ministry resquers arrive to the site of plane crash near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A handout photo made available by the Russian Emergencies Ministry press office shows fire fighters and emergencies ministry rescue staff arriving to the site of plane crash near Argunovo, Ramensky district, Moscow region, Russia, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA/Russian Emergencies Ministry press service / HANDOUT

A handout photo taken from the site of the Moscow regional Emergencies ministry headquarters shows a wreckage of Russian Antonov AN-148 crashed two minutes after take off from Domodedovo airport laying in a field outside Moscow, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA/Russian Emergencies Ministry press service / HANDOUT

A two-engined Russian regional passenger jet plane carrying 71 people on board crashed into a snowy field shortly after taking off in bad weather from a Moscow airport on Sunday, killing all aboard, Russia's government said.

The Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defence and Emergencies said the aircraft had crashed in Ramenskoye District, Moscow Region near the settlement of Stepanovskoye and published a list of the names of all 71 occupants.