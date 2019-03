Georgian people stand at the museum of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin as they mark the 66th anniversary of his death in his native town Gori, some 80 kilometers from the Georgian capital of Tbilisi, Georgia, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Russian police on Tuesday detained two protesters from an anti-communist movement who threw carnations at the statue of the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin on the 66th anniversary of his death.

The milestone draws out hundreds of Russians with fond memories of the iron-fisted leader and his sympathizers mark the occasion annually by laying red carnations at the bust of Stalin outside the Kremlin in central Moscow.