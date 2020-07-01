Polling stations opened at 8 am on Wednesday morning for the constitutional referendum that could pave the way for President Vladimir Putin to remain in the Kremlin beyond 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation ahead of the main day of voting on amendments to the Russian Constitution, in front of the Rzhev Memorial to the Soviet Soldier near the village of Khoroshevo outside the town of Reve in Tver region, Russia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
A man votes at a street polling station during early voting in a referendum on amendments to the Russian Constitution in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
An elderly woman votes at a street polling station during early voting in a referendum on amendments to the Russian Constitution in Podolsk outside Moscow, Russia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
