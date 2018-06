Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KRE / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (L) attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexandrovsky Garden near the Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a memorial located in the Alexandrovsky garden in the shadow of the Kremlin walls, to mark the country's Day of Memory and Sorrow, which commemorates those who lost their lives in World War II.

The erstwhile Soviet Union suffered the highest death toll of all parties engaged in the war against Nazi Germany and the Axis powers with estimates suggesting between 20-26 million of its people were killed.