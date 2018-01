Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) attend a meeting at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan 29, 2018. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda (R) attend events, part of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of the ending of the Nazi siege of Leningrad at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow, Russia, Jan 29, 2018. EFE- EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The president of Russia and the prime minister of Israel are set to meet Monday in Moscow to review the situation in Syria and the Middle East among other bilateral matters, according to a statement issued by the office of the Russian presidency.

"On January 29, Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow," read the brief presidential office statement.