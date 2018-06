Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with US National security advisor John Bolton (R) during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, June 27, 2018. US President Donald Trump's national security advisor is in Moscow to lay the groundwork for a possible US-Russia summit. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL

The President of Russia on Wednesday met with the United States National Security Advisor and offered to open talks aimed to improve United States-Russian bilateral relations, currently in their lowest point since the Soviet Union's collapse.

Trump Administration's special envoy John Bolton is in Moscow to discuss US-Russian ties and a possible summit between President Putin and President Donald Trump.