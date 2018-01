Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with members of his presidential campaign for the upcoming presidential elections in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The president of Russia on Tuesday said that the report released by the United States naming oligarchs in his inner circle constituted a hostile step that was damaging to the relations between the two countries.

During a meeting with activists for his presidential campaign, Vladimir Putin criticized the move by the administration of Donald Trump, mandated by the US Congress, to release the so-called "Putin List" detailing the names of prominent and wealthy Russians tied to the Kremlin.