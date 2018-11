Soyuz booster rocket with the Soyuz MS-10 spacecraft carrying crew members expedition 57/58, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague to the International Space Station (ISS) after take off from the launch pad at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YURI KOCHETKOV

The abortive launch of a manned Soyuz-FG vessel was caused by malfunctioning rocket separation detectors, Russian investigators said Thursday.

American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were forced to make an emergency landing in an emergency capsule and safely returned to Earth, shortly after the 139th Soyuz flight launched for the International Space Station from the Russian-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Oct. 11.