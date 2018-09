A pitch invader is removed from the pitch during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Dejan Lovren of Croatia argues with a pitch invader during the FIFA World Cup 2018 final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILEPETER POWELL

An activist from the feminist punk group Pussy Riot was in intensive care Thursday after losing his sight and mobility amid fears that he was poisoned, the outfit said on social media.

Pyotr Verzilov was one of the Pussy Riot members who staged a pitch invasion at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow during the FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia in July.