A picture of allegedly killed Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko with flower placed to pay last tribute to him on the pavement of the Grand Moskvorestsky bridge, on the spot where Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov was shot dead, near the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Russian journalist who was reportedly assassinated in Ukraine has on Wednesday turned up very much alive at a news conference, where it was revealed he had agreed to stage his death in order to help the secret service catch Russian agents.

Journalists gathered at the press conference let out audible gasps when Arkady Babchenko emerged onto the stage to thank those that had mourned his death the previous day and apologize especially to his wife.