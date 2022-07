This image shows journalist Marina Ovsyannikova breaking into a news program on Russia's Channel One with a sign that said "No to war. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here" in Moscow on March 15. EFE-EPA/DSK/FILE

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a state-run news broadcast to protest the war in Ukraine in March, was arrested Sunday near her home, according to posts on her social media.

“Marina has been detained,” her entourage said in a message posted on her Telegram account. “Information about her location is unknown.”