A Russian military vehicle moves towards the area surrounding the Azovstal steel plant to carry out a demining operation in Mariupol, Ukraine, 21 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ALESSANDRO GUERRA

Russian sappers have begun demining the Azov Sea coast near the port of Mariupol after gaining control under the Ukrainian city in the southeast since the fall of the Azovstal steel factory last week, the defense ministry said on Tuesday.

"Engineering units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are demining the Azov Sea coast near the port of Mariupol," the ministry said in a brief statement on its official Telegram account.