(FILE) Myanmar military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing looks on during the 'Sin Phyu Shin' joint military exercises in Ayeyarwaddy delta region, Myanmar, Feb. 3, 2018 (issued May 11, 2018). EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Russian social network VKontakte (VK) has suspended the account of the chief of the Myanmar Armed Forces as of Monday for violating the terms of service, three weeks after Facebook blocked his account to prevent alleged incitement of hate and circulation of fake news.

"This community has been suspended due to a violation of the VK Terms of Service," said the message posted on the VK account named Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, which began publishing posts on Aug. 28 and had 37,000 followers.