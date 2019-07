Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft with members of the International Space Station (ISS) expedition 60/61 - NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano - lifts off from the launch pad at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan on July 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia's Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft lifted off on Saturday night from Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on a trip to the International Space Station, a three-crew mission whose launch comes on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing.

The Soyuz took off at the scheduled time of 9.28 pm (1628 GMT) with the help of the Soyuz-FG booster rocket and is due to land at the orbiting platform in six hours after orbiting four times around the Earth.