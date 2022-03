Tourists of Russian origin wait to board a plane back to Moscow at the international airport in the resort of Cancun, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Mar. 5, 2022. EFE/Lourdes Cruz

Tourists of Russian origin wait to board a plane back to Moscow at the international airport in the resort of Cancun, state of Quintana Roo, Mexico, on Mar. 5, 2022. EFE/Lourdes Cruz

Over 400 Russian tourists on Saturday evening took off from Mexico's Cancun International Airport bound for Moscow after longer stays than expected due to flight cancellations caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Although Mexico has not closed its borders to flights to and from Russia, many of the Russian passengers spent several hours at Cancun airport trying to get a ticket for the flight that left a little after 5 pm on Saturday.