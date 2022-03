A handout satellite image made available by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 10 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT: SATELLITE IMAGE 2022 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES -- THE WATERMARK MAY NOT BE REMOVED/CROPPED -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A man with a boy on a scooter pass Zaporozhskaya Nuclear power station, Ukraine, 09 March 1994 (reissued 04 March 2022). Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, was set on fire after shelling by Russia early 04 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI SUPINSKY

Russian soldiers are in control of Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants with Ukrainian personnel, a Russian government official told state media outlet Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Currently, Russian servicemen, together with Ukrainian guards and plant personnel, control the situation at the Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants," said Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian foreign ministry's Second CIS Department.