The Argentinian couple formed by Maksim Gerasimov and Agustina Piaggio compete in the final of the 'Tango Escenario' category during the Tango World Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Colombian couple formed by Valentin Arias and Diana Franco competes in the final of the 'Tango Escenario' category during the Tango World Championships, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The Russian couple formed by Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina competes in the final of the 'Tango Escenario' category during the Tango World Championships, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The Colombian couple formed by Valentin Arias and Diana Franco (C) reacts after proclaiming runners-up in the final of the 'Tango Escenario' category at the Tango World Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

The Russian couple formed by Dmitry Vasin and Sagdiana Khamzina (C) react after winning the final of the 'Tango Escenario' category at the Tango World Championships in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Russian pair Sagdiana Khamzina and Dmitry Vasin were crowned champions in the 'Stage Tango' category at the Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

The winning Russian pair stood out with pirouettes and turns, which earned them 9.350 points (out of a total of 10) in the championship held at the Luna Park in Buenos Aires.