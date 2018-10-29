The relatives and descendants of victims of political repression during the Soviet Union's brutal mass purges of the late 1930s on Monday gathered in Moscow to pay tribute to those who were persecuted by the Stalinist regime.

The victims' family members, along with more than 30 European ambassadors, congregated at Lubyanka Square – home to the headquarters of the former People's Commissariat for Internal Affairs (NKVD), the secret police force led by Lavrentiy Beria, who carried out the Great Purge ordered by Joseph Stalin that killed an estimated 725,000 Soviet citizens across the USSR between 1936-38.