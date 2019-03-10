Russians took to the streets of Moscow to denounce a bill that critics say could lead to digital censorship and would increase the state's grip over the Internet, a Russian opposition party told reporters Sunday.

Demonstrators backed by the Russian Libertarian party were protesting the so-called "sovereign Internet" bill which the lower chamber of Russian lawmaking has passed and which faced a further two votes in the State Duma, the lower house, before it is voted on in the Council of the Federation, the upper house.