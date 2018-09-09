Police in riot gear block protesters during a rally against the planned increases to the nationwide pension age, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Police officers detain a man during an opposition rally against planned increases to the pension age in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin casts his ballot in the 2018 Moscow mayoral elections at polling station 2151 in the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Police officers scuffle with protesters during a rally against the planned increases to the nationwide pension age, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sept. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

Protesters clash with police during an opposition rally against planned increases to the pension age in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russians vote in several races while police clash with protesters in Moscow

Over 63 million Russians on Sunday were called to the ballot box to cast votes in 22 gubernatorial, 16 regional legislative and several mayoral races, including in the capital, Moscow, where police clashed with demonstrators protesting a planned pension reform bill.

The incumbent mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin of the ruling United Russia party, is heavily favored to win re-election by a crushing margin, as his four rivals remain virtually unknown – Sobyanin even declined to plaster the city with campaign posters since his defeat is seen as well-nigh impossible.