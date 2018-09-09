Over 63 million Russians on Sunday were called to the ballot box to cast votes in 22 gubernatorial, 16 regional legislative and several mayoral races, including in the capital, Moscow, where police clashed with demonstrators protesting a planned pension reform bill.
The incumbent mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin of the ruling United Russia party, is heavily favored to win re-election by a crushing margin, as his four rivals remain virtually unknown – Sobyanin even declined to plaster the city with campaign posters since his defeat is seen as well-nigh impossible.