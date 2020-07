United States Chief Justice John G. Roberts (F-C), along with Supreme Court Associate Justices Stephen Breyer (F-L), Clarence Thomas (F-2-L), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (F-2-R), Samuel Alito, Jr. (F-R), Neil Gorsuch (B-L), Sonia Sotomayor (B-2-L), Elena Kagan (B-2-R), and Brett M. Kavanaugh (B-R) pose for an official group portrait in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, 30 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gestures to the attendees of her presentation at the National Book Festival presented by the Library of Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, USA, 31 August 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK S. LESSER

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, USA, 06 February 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

The US Supreme Court’s most senior liberal justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announced on Friday that she is receiving chemotherapy treatment to fight a recurrence of cancer, but said she has no plans to retire.

The 87-year-old said in a statement that the chemotherapy is “yielding positive results.” EFE-EPA