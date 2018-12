A Pro Choice supporter wears a Ruth Bader Ginsburg T-shirt outside the Supreme Court during a session in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 23, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREW GOMBERT

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for an official portrait in the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen during an event at New York Law School in New York, New York, USA, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg underwent surgery in New York Friday on two malignant nodules on one of her lungs.

The nodules were found during tests to diagnose and treat rib fractures she sustained during a fall on Nov. 7, the Supreme Court said in a statement.