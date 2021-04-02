The Netherlands' caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte in the early hours of Friday survived a no-confidence vote in parliament brought by the far-right, although he was censured in another motion brought by progressive and Christian-Democratic sections of the House.
The successful "motion of disapproval" over the recent behavior of Rutte, who was accused of lying about raising the possibility of a role for a lawmaker and government critic in the new coalition, was backed by Democrats 66, the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), and the Christian Union, as well as the opposition. The three parties are allies in the current ruling coalition. EFE-EPA