Mark Rutte (VVD)(L), Annemarie Jorritsma and Lilian Marijnissen (C, SP) in the House of Representatives during a debate about the failed new government formation reconnaissance in The Hague, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

Outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte (VVD) in the Lower House prior to a debate about the failed formation reconnaissance, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

Outgoing prime minister Mark Rutte (VVD) speaks in the Lower House prior to a debate about the failed formation reconnaissance, in The Hague, The Netherlands, 01 April 2021. EPA-EFE/BART MAAT

The Netherlands' caretaker prime minister Mark Rutte in the early hours of Friday survived a no-confidence vote in parliament brought by the far-right, although he was censured in another motion brought by progressive and Christian-Democratic sections of the House.

The successful "motion of disapproval" over the recent behavior of Rutte, who was accused of lying about raising the possibility of a role for a lawmaker and government critic in the new coalition, was backed by Democrats 66, the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA), and the Christian Union, as well as the opposition. The three parties are allies in the current ruling coalition. EFE-EPA