President of Rwanda Paul Kagame (L) looks on as his wife and the first lady of Rwanda Jeannette Kagame (R) wipes her face during a commemoration event at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame (2-L), the first lady of Rwanda Jeannette Kagame (2-R), President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker (R), and the chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki (R) light the flame of remembrance during a commemoration event at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The photographs of those who were killed during the 1994 genocide are displayed at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The skulls and crucifixes of those who were killed during the 1994 genocide are displayed at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Thousands of excavated pieces of bones of those who were killed during the 1994 genocide are placed on a plastic sheet inside the storgae at one of the excavation sites in the suburbs of the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The photographs of children who were killed during the 1994 genocide are displayed at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre in the capital Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Rwanda on Sunday commemorated a genocide that killed some 800,000 people 25 years ago and that will see the East African country mourn for 100 days, the duration of the mass slaughter in 1994.

Most of those killed in the bloodshed where minority Tutsis, slain by ethnic Hutus.