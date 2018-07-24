Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Tuesday attempted to distance himself from President Donald Trump, saying that if Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted Trump's invitation to visit Washington he will not be invited to address a joint session of Congress.

"We certainly will not be giving (Putin) an invitation to do a joint session," Ryan told reporters after holding a closed-door meeting with Republican lawmakers, referring to the fact that many foreign leaders have been allowed to deliver speeches before the assembled members of the House and Senate.