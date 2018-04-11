House Speaker Paul Ryan holds a press conference in the Capitol in Washington DC on April 11, 2018, to confirm his office's earlier announcement that he will not run for re-election in November, but will retire from Congress. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

House Speaker Paul Ryan announced Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in November, a decision that calls into question the commitment of Republican lawmakers to the political course the country has taken after the election of Donald Trump as president.

Although the rumors about his possible exit had been floating around Washington in recent weeks, Ryan's "retirement," as he called it, shocked the US capital since it concerns one of the heretofore rising stars in the GOP, at least up until Trump's victory in the 2016 presidential race.