Ryanair cabin crew workers began the first day of a 48-hour strike in Spain, Portugal and Belgium on Wednesday, forcing the Irish low-cost airline to cancel some 600 scheduled flights across the continent and leaving thousands of passengers searching for alternative travel options.
A similar 24-hour demonstration by pilots and cabin crew was also scheduled to take place in Italy as last-gasp talks between company representatives and unions over improved working conditions and better pay fell through, forcing the airline into a scramble to alert an estimated 100,000 passengers who could be affected by potential delays or cancellations at numerous European airports over the next two days.