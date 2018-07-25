Employees of Irish low-cost airline Ryanair's customer service department wear T-shirts with a slogan 'Ryanair Must Change' during the first day of strike of the company's cabin crew members at Brussels South airport in Charleroi, Belgium, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ryanair airplanes are reflected in a terminal building as they stand idle on the tarmac during the first day of strike of the company's cabin crews at Brussels South airport, in Charleroi, Belgium, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A Ryanair airplane stands idle on the tarmac during the first day of strike of the company's cabin crews at Brussels South airport, in Charleroi, Belgium, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A passenger tries to get informations on Ryanair flights at a counter of the Irish budget airline at the Francisco Sa Carneiro Airport, in Porto, Portugal, July 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE COELHO

Ryanair cabin crew workers began the first day of a 48-hour strike in Spain, Portugal and Belgium on Wednesday, forcing the Irish low-cost airline to cancel some 600 scheduled flights across the continent and leaving thousands of passengers searching for alternative travel options.

A similar 24-hour demonstration by pilots and cabin crew was also scheduled to take place in Italy as last-gasp talks between company representatives and unions over improved working conditions and better pay fell through, forcing the airline into a scramble to alert an estimated 100,000 passengers who could be affected by potential delays or cancellations at numerous European airports over the next two days.