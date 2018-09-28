CEO Michael O'Leary of Ryanair airlines gives a press conference after a meeting with European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs, Skills and Labour Mobility Marianne Thyssen in Brussels, Belgium, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A view of empty check-in counters of Ryanair at the Schoenenfeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

A Ryanair airplane stands on the tarmac at the Niederrhein airport in Weeze, Germany, Sep. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Irish budget airline Ryanair has cancelled 250 flights scheduled for Friday due to a pilot and cabin crew strike.

Pilot unions in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany had announced their action earlier this week.