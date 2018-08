Passengers stand at Terminal 2 at the Frankfurt International Airport during a pilots strike of flight company Ryanair in Frankfurt, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Ryanair pilots on strike at the Brussels South Airport near Charleroi, Belgium, Aug. 10, 2018. Hundreds of Ryanair flights will be cancelled starting 10 August in Europe as other Ryanair pilots from Sweden, Ireland and Germany are on strike too. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

People watch a screen of the departure time table at the Schoenefeld Airport in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 10, 2018. A German pilots' union has called on its members to join a strike on 10 August 2018. Hundreds of Ryanair flights will be cancelled starting 10 August in Europe as other Ryanair pilots from Sweden, Ireland and Belgium will be on strike too. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Ryanair airplanes stand on the tarmac at the Brussels' South Airport near Charleroi, Belgium, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Ryanair pilots go on strike, affecting thousands of passengers across Europe

Ryanair pilots began a strike in several European countries on Friday, forcing the Irish low-cost airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The German Airline Pilots Association (Vereinigung Cockpit) had announced Wednesday that Ryanair pilots would be going on a 24-hour strike on Aug. 10.